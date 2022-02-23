Man, 23, dies in hospital after Salisbury assault

A 23-year-old man has died in hospital after being assaulted in Salisbury.

Freddie Fontete-Jones, from Salisbury, died in hospital with his family by his side, police have confirmed.

The assault happened at around 3am on Sunday (February 20) on New Canal.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time and they are being supported by specialist officers.

"We ask that the privacy of his family is respected during this difficult period."

Connor Pool, 24, of Salt Lane, Winterbourne Gunner, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm today (February 23).

He will next appear before Winchester Crown Court on Friday (25 March).