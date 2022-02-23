A man has been charged with murder following a woman's death in a "suspicious fire" in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Shorncliffe Road in Folkestone on the morning of February 17.

A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews were called to the scene on February 17. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate began investigating following the woman's death.

Liam Petts, 24, has been charged with murder and arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.