Man charged with murder following woman's death in Folkestone 'suspicious fire'
A man has been charged with murder following a woman's death in a "suspicious fire" in Kent.
Emergency services were called to Shorncliffe Road in Folkestone on the morning of February 17.
A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate began investigating following the woman's death.
Liam Petts, 24, has been charged with murder and arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.