Thames Valley Police have paid tribute to four men who died when part of Didcot Power Station collapsed on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.

Demolition workers Michael Collings, Ken Cresswell, Christopher Huxtable and John Shaw were killed when part of the boiler house they were in came down on 23 February 2016.

A multi million pound investigation into what happened is still ongoing six years later, and police say there is no confirmed timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.

It's one of the largest, complex and most expensive investigations carried out by Thames Valley Police, who have since removed hundreds of tonnes of evidence from the site.

It took several months to recover the men's bodies as the collapsed structure was initially too dangerous to approach.

Thames Valley Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg, said: "Today we pay our respects to the men who tragically lost their lives following the incident at Didcot.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the four men.

"The joint investigation led by Thames Valley Police, with the Health and Safety Executive, continues to establish what led to the collapse.

"The investigation continues to focus on corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and Health and Safety offences."

"Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive remain entirely committed to this extremely complex and challenging investigation and we maintain close contact with the families to provide them with regular updates on progress.

"We also continue to update the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Further interviews with key witnesses and suspects are planned and will be conducted in due course as we continue to progress the investigation into what happened.

"At this time we cannot put a timeframe on when the investigation will conclude, however I would like to be very clear that we will not stop in our pursuit of answers for the families."

The tragedy unfolded at around 4pm on 23 February 2016, when reports of a loud explosion started being circulated on social media.

People living near the power station reported seeing huge clouds of dust in the sky, with dozens of people being treated for dust inhalation at the scene.

The disaster had a large impact on the community in Didcot, with many people in the town who have worked at the power station at some point, or know some one who has.

MP's have been applying pressure since the incident, who say that the families are in "limbo" while the investigation continues, and called it "torture" for them.