Play video

Tap to watch a video report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

Two University lecturers from Sussex have described their worry and concern over the prospect of widespread Russian conflict against Ukraine.

Dr Yuliya Kyrychko and Dr Konstantin Blyuss teach at the University's School of Maths and are in constant contact with their families who live in the city of Dnipro.

Dnipro is 162 miles from Donetsk and Luhansak, Ukranian states, largely controlled by Russian backed fighters and this week recognised as independent by Russia's President Vladamir Putin.

Konstantin's parents and elderly grandmother live in the city which is almost two thousand miles away from where he teaches in Brighton,

Dr Konstantin Blyuss with his grandmother who lives in Dnipro Credit:

"On the one hand, it's a feeling of helplessness, because what can we do from here? And on the other hand, it's the mindlessness of the idea that after all the wars that the continent has seen over the 100 years, still in 2022, there is talk about just a territory grab and simply killing civilians in the middle of Europe.:

While Yuliya, whose parents, brother, sister-in-law and nieces live in Dnipro, says the situation is constantly on her mind,

"It's very worrying. Sometimes I wake up during night, and at 2:00 am, I'm grabbing my phone and looking, what is happening? But my niece, who is four and half years old, called me a couple of weeks ago and said Julia, has Russia invaded us? And, you know, hearing it from a child, it's horrible."

Dr Yuliya Kyrychko with her parents who live in Ukraine Credit:

Ukraine is to declare a nationwide state of emergency lasting 30 days amid fears of a broader Russian invasion, the country's national security council has decided.

Insight Ukrainians stand ready to fight if Russian army invades

Top security official Oleksiy Danilov said the state of emergency would cover all Ukrainian regions except Donetsk and Luhansk - which were declared independent states by Russia this week.

Ukraine has also urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately and advised against travel to the country, saying Moscow's “aggression” could lead to a significant reduction in consular services.Both Yuliya and Konstantin say their families are not prepared to leave their homes,Yuliya said, "People will not just surrender, which would probably mean much longer and much bloodier conflict. My brother is prepared to fight. It's concerning but also you feel proud because they are defending their place and homeland."

Dnipro is a Ukranian city Credit: Dr Yuliya Kyrychko

Konstantin added, "My family have lived there the majority of their lives in Dnipro so to them, it's inconceivable they have never lived anywhere else, it's unimaginable.

"I think lots of people there are trying to keep a cool head and thinking that, well, not only is the country being prepared to defend itself, but also because it is their country and they have lived there forever,

"I think lots of people there are trying to keep a cool head and thinking that, well, not only is the country being prepared to defend itself, but also because it is their country and they have lived there forever there's absolutely no reason why someone should just come and occupy them.

"It's just not how the world should work. In my heart of hearts the threat of sanctions and to people close to Putin will have an affect and this completely mindless action will stop."