We visit town with highest Covid rates in England as rules set to go

It has been revealed that Horsham, in East Sussex, has the highest coronavirus rate in England.

With a rate of 858 cases per 100,000 people, the town's Covid rate is more than double the average for England.

All legal Covid restrictions are due to be completely scrapped tomorrow (24 February) after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his plan for living with Covid.

The few Covid-19 laws remaining in England will go, including self-isolation, returning the country to the same levels of freedom enjoyed before the pandemic for the first time since the first lockdown began in March 2020.

Covid self-isolation rules in England set to be removed by the end of next weekWho will still be able to have free Covid testing after April 1?

The following restrictions will end on Thursday:

The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test.

Self-isolation support payments.

Routine contact tracing.

The requirement for fully vaccinated close contacts to test daily for seven days.

The legal requirement for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to self-isolate.

So what do people who live in Horsham think of restrictions ending?

Ally Craig, manager of the Black Jug Pub

Ally Craig, manager of the Black Jug Pub, said: "For myself, I think it's a really good thing, really happy.

"We're going to hopefully see a lot more people coming back through the pub.

Play video

She added, "You know, I still think there's going to be a bit of worry, but that's fine.

"If we, as a pub, are relaxed, then I believe that our customers will be relaxed as well."

Joey Dowsing, co-owner of Bubble Tea, said: "When we first opened last year there was a lot more mask wearing going on.

Joey Dowsing, co-owner of Bubble Tea

Play video

"Since the whole 'partygate' incident....I guess if the government can't follow their own rules, then, why would the general public?

"We do still have some customers wearing them. It does make it quite hard to, sort of, engage with some of them.

"With the masks being done away with, it means we can actually engage and take the orders a bit better."

Play video

One resident said: "I think everyone's sort of on edge about it aren't they. I think it might be a little bit too soon.

But I think everyone needs to get back to normal. So, it's kind of just going with the flow and hoping for the best really I think."

Another commented: "I'm so glad that the government is giving us the gift of freedom, the choice to residence instead of regulations."

Whilst others shared their concerns. One said: "People are just going to relax a bit too much I think. It's just not going to go very well.

"There's probably going to be a lot of people with Covid after this."

Another said: "The thing I don't agree with is the mask wearing. I think in closed areas, especially on transport, I think the restrictions should remain until possibly the Spring."