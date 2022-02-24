Play video

Nearly 60,000 people have signed a petition to stop a housing development in Oxfordshire, which campaigners say will pose a huge threat to protected wildlife.

Oxford City Council is planning to build around 30 homes on land in Iffley Village, 12 of which will be social housing.

The local authority says it has been monitoring the badger sett and that the council homes will offer some much needed afforable housing.

But wildlife campaigners say the green space is home to foxes, deer and a rare white badger, and should be left alone.

Evelyn Sanderson from the Friends of the Fields Iffley campaign group said, "The ancient meadows are a tremendous natural resource, not only for the wellbeing of nature in our environment, but also for the wellbeing for the people of Oxford.

"The petition refers very clearly to 430 acres of land located in the Local Plan."

Councillor Alex Hollingsworth from Oxford City Council said, "In Oxford we have one of the most acute shortages of affordable housing anywhere in the country.

"Housing is deeply unaffordable here, if you compare people's income versus the cost of housing, whether that's to rent or to buy, and there is a massive shortage full stop of all forms of housing at all different levels.

"The city council has been working to identify sites, most of them brownfield, and a small number of greenfield, and working with councils outside our boundaries to identify enough sites to meet our need.

"This field will make a small difference, but it will make a difference for the 30 families that will have a home, it will make a significant difference to their lives.

"What we're talking about, is people who haven't got a home of their own, who might be sharing with their parents, or their grandparents, trying to bring up their own children in the bedroom they grew up in.

"It's a serious issue which isn't talked about enough."

Local campaigners argue that large tracts of land earmarked in the city for business development should be used for new homes.

"At least 50% of the site would be affordable housing, we might look to do more than that, and that is genuinely affordable at council housing rates.

"Petitions are always important, but so are the needs of people who haven't got homes.

"When we are planning homes for the future, we need to think of people who don't have a voice of their own, who are often excluded from the debate and are overlooked and ignored.

Speaking about protecting the badgers he added, "We'll do whatever is legally required.

"They are a protected species and there are really strict rules."

A formal planning application has not been put forward yet but residents are urging the council to rethink its plans in order to protect local wildlife.