A man accused of stabbing two of his friends to death at their Basingstoke home claims he left before they were killed, a court has heard.

Stanley Elliott, 53, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of murdering 61-year-old Geoffrey Hibbert and his wife Michelle, 29.Mr Elliott had been babysitting for the couple while they went for a night out in Reading on June 19 2021.

He told jurors he never saw them again after they came home in the early hours and he rode off on his motorbike.

Giving evidence he said he realised on his way home that he’d left his phone at their home in Buckland Avenue, but decided not to go back for it.

The phone was used by Michelle to make a 999 call to police.

Chris Henley QC told the defendant, ”You are accused of murdering Geoff Hibbert and Michelle Hibbert.”

Stanley Elliott replied: “I just can’t understand where that’s coming from.”

Asked if he stabbed the couple or was present when they were attacked he said “No”.

Forensic teams arrive at the property in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke in June 2021

Prosecutor Sarah Jones QC asked Stanley Elliott if he could explain why Michelle named him as her attacker during the 999 call.

“I couldn’t tell you," he replied.

He said “You can say things you don’t mean.

"She’s looked at the phone and realised it’s not her phone, and realised it’s my phone and not her phone.

"That’s the only thing I can suggest.”

Stanley Elliott denies murder and the trial continues.