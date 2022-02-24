Play video

Emergency workers line the crematorium route for the funeral of paramedic Alice Clark

Emergency workers lined the streets in Sittingbourne, Kent, to pay their respects to a young paramedic who was killed in a crash.

Alice Clark, 21, was travelling in an ambulance with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks, when it collided with a cement lorry on January 5.

Two other emergency workers were also injured in the collision.

Today family and friends gathered at the Garden of England Crematorium for her funeral.The 21-year-old had only qualified as a paramedic for South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

Alice Clark had only qualified as a paramedic for South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

Though Ms Clark had only worked from the Paddock Wood unit for a short time, she was described as being already 'part of our ambulance family'.

As the hearse made its way to the crematorium, paramedics formed a guard of honour, for their colleague and friend.

Police, ambulance workers and Fire and Rescue personnel were all in attendance.

The fire service paid their respects with a fly-by from the Kent Air Ambulance.

The Kent Air Ambulance did a special fly-by to pay their respects

Paying tribute to Alice at the time of her death, her parents said "We take solace in the fact that Alice was doing what she truly loved at the time that she passed away.

"We are so proud of her and what she achieved, and had already experienced, in her all too short life."

The family described being comforted by Alice's colleagues at South East Coast Ambulance Service during their 'darkest hours.'

Darren Farmer from the London Ambulance Service paid tribute to Alice Clark

Play video

Alice Clark had previously worked for the London Ambulance Service. Director of Operations at the organisation, Darren Farmer said, "Alice was an absolutely lovely person.

"She was full of compassion and joy, everything that we would want in a paramedic.

"She was dedicated to patient care, dedicated to the people that she worked with, and tried to make a difference to everyone that she met.

"Our colleagues at SECAmb are in our thoughts, as are Alice's family and friends.

"Alice was loved to bits and we are just devastated at her loss."