Man charged after boy, 12, 'strangled' in Southampton

A man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was reportedly strangled in Southampton.

Hampshire Police were called to Millbrook Towers in Windermere Avenue, at 3:55pm on Tuesday (22 February).

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a man had strangled a boy he didn't know. A man was arrested shortly afterwards.

Lee Mackey, 48, of Goodwin Close, Southampton, has been charged with assault by beating.

He's been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24 February).