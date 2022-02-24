A man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a retired policeman in Aylesbury.

Sylwester Krajewski attacked 63-year-old Clive Porter on a towpath, near Broughton, after witnessing him place a penalty ticket on someone else's narrowboat because it did not have a mooring licence.

The former policeman was using his retirement from Hertfordshire Police to patrol the Grand Union Canal on behalf of the Canal and Rivers Trust.

Part of Mr Porter's role was to pick up any boats which were being used without licences.

Sylwester Krajewski sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 35 years’

During a trial at Reading Crown Court, jurors heard that in April last year 50-year-old Sylwester Krajewski was on his own narrowboat The Captain Golden Heart when he spotted Mr Porter posting a penalty notice on the nearby Frosty Jack boat.

Following a verbal confrontation between Mr Porter and Krajewski, the latter battered him to death, leaving him face-down in a water-filled ditch on the canal bank.

Krajewski is a convicted murderer, who in 1992 killed a husband and wife in the Torun district of Poland. He was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment but absconded in 2005 and has been on the run ever since.

When arrested, Krajewski gave a false identity of Daniel Wisniewski, and a further legal proceeding at the same court was held to determine his true identity.

Police cordoned off the scene on the towpath near Broughton

Prosecuting, Alan Kent QC said during the trial: "It is quite plain that shortly after killing Mr Porter, this defendant did not hang around, he fled the scene. He was eventually arrested about 12 hours later, at 12.30am on Tuesday, April 27.

"He was arrested after he hid under a trailer on a bit of land that his partner owned. He did not want to be found, he did not expect the police to find him, but they did."

The Polish national, who sat in the dock listening to an interpreter throughout proceedings, denied that he murdered Mr Porter, instead claiming that he tried to save him after he was attacked by a pair of unknown men who came from the Frosty Jack.

Mr Kent said: "He claimed that he was such a hero that he should get a medal from the Queen."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on Clive, who was going about his daily work.

"He could not have known who he would be confronted by that day and the level of violence he would be subjected to, leading to his death."

The village of Broughton is a few miles east of Aylesbury

He added: “Throughout our investigation Krajewski has shown no remorse for his actions and attempted to evade police by fleeing the scene of the attack, hiding and giving false details in custody.

"He never changed his position on his identity throughout the trial and subsequent legal proceedings.

“I am pleased that the jury have found him guilty and although this will never bring Clive back, I hope his family can find some justice from this.

“My thoughts remain with Clive’s family at this difficult time.”

