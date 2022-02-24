A man who risked the lives of 20 highway workers after ploughing through traffic cones on the M4 has been banned from driving.

Atanas Bakov, 55, from Swindon, ignored signs saying the motorway was closed when he approached junction 17 on the evening of January 19.

He then continued along the closed carriageway before exiting at junction 16.

A police officer then pulled Bakov over and arrested him for dangerous driving.

The motorist drove along the M4 while workers were on the carriageway. (Library picture) Credit: ITV News Meridian

Atanas Bakov pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrates Court on February 22.

He was banned from driving for 15 months, given an 18 month community order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 in costs.

PC Jay Clifton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Road closures such as this one are put in place so essential work can be carried out on our road networks safely.

"Bakov's actions were thoughtless and dangerous, by driving along the M4 while a group of workers were carrying out maintenance, he put their lives at serious risk.

"It is extremely fortunate that nobody was injured. I am pleased he has been put before the courts and sentenced for his actions."