Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly punched a dog twice in the head.

Dorset Police has issued an image of a man and dog they would like to identify following an incident in Bournemouth.At 9.55am on 18 February, the force received a report that a man was seen shouting at a black and white Staffy-type dog in Wimborne Road in Kinson.

He was reportedly then seen to strike the dog twice to the head with a closed fist.The man walked off in the direction of the Northbourne Roundabout, police said.Police Constable Elliot Penn said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and have obtained images of a man and his dog we would like to identify.

Police want to identify this man Credit: Dorset Police

“I appreciate they are not the best quality, but I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that might assist our investigation to please come forward.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220027993.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111. See less