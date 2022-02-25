Lonely rescue cat finally finds a forever home

A cat from Southampton which had been without a home for nearly a year has gone off to his forever home this week after finding his perfect match on Valentine’s Day.

Billy, a 10-year-old domestic short hair cat, went into Blue Cross care on 23 March 2021 after his original owner had a change of living circumstances.

The unlucky cat had two potential new owners fall through, for several reasons, and the charity was desperate to find him a loving home.

Unfortunately, black cats are notoriously difficult to rehome thanks to superstition and myth that they are an omen of back luck.

Billy with his new owner Melanie

However, one year on Billy has somewhere to call his own sharing a house with new owner Melanie in Odiham, Hampshire.

Melanie applied for Billy on 14 February after seeing his profile online.

Kirsty Smith, Rehoming Supervisor at Blue Cross Southampton said: “Billy had been one of our longest stay pets but we’re so pleased that he has now found his perfect forever home.

"He was a little nervous when he came to us but once he settled you could really see his personality shine, he’s such a playful and affectionate boy,” said Kirsty Smith, Rehoming Supervisor at Blue Cross Southampton.

“He enjoys lots of head tickles and belly rubs, playing with toys and curling up next to you and falling asleep.

“We had spoken to a lot of people about him but nothing that came to anything. It was well worth the wait as this home seems perfect for him and he’ll make a great companion for his new owner.”

