Watch: Alexandra Sevko receives an emotional phone call from her daughter in Kyiv

A mother who fears for her family in Ukraine is pleading for governments around the world to 'wake up'.

Alexandra Sevko, the headteacher of the Reading Ukrainian School, received an emotional phone call from her daughter Maria in Kyiv during an interview with ITV News Meridian.

When she got off the phone, she said: "They've had an alarm warning to go to the shelter. My mum is stupid and refuses to go anywhere. My daughter and her boyfriend are trying to take my mum to a shelter.

"There are friends in western Ukraine who are waiting for them to come if they can."

Ms Sevko's mother and daughter who live in Kyiv. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Russian forces advanced their invasion to the outskirts of the capital as explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday amid rocket strikes.

Ms Sevko's family say Russian troops and tanks are waiting near to the block of flats where they live.

"My mother and her boyfriend are both very stubborn and they will not go anywhere. They live on the 7th floor of a 12-storey building, so there will be no chance for them in case there is a bomb."

Watch: Alexandra Sevko's niece sent her a video of a makeshift bomb centre in the basement of her school in Kyiv

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-story apartment building in the capital and starting a fire on Friday.

Ms Sevko said: "My brother is military so he had to leave his family in Kyiv, I'm not sure what is going on with his family.

"My daughter is vegan, she thinks you can't even kill flies, so for her to kill humans it is unthinkable, for humans to kill anything."

Alexandra Sevko and her 8-year-old daughter Elisa, who lives with her in Didcot Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Sevko is urging the UK government to do more to help her fellow citizens as the Russian invasion continues to escalate.

"We should all fear for the future of the world. If you guys think that Putin will stop in Ukraine, you don't learn any lessons from history.

"You say 'we can't repeat world war two', but wake up, world war three is here.

"You don't understand the sense of empowerment they have. If you can provide troops, please do it now before it's too late."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the Russian president Vladimir Putin a 'bloodstained aggressor' and has imposed a number of sanctions on the country.

The UK once again ruled out fighting with Russia in Ukraine, with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey saying any "miscalculation" would present an "existential" threat.

He said the government would "explore all that we can do to support the Ukrainians themselves over the next few days".

"But we must all in this House be clear that British and Nato troops should not, must not, play an active role in Ukraine.

"We must all be clear what the risk of miscalculation could be and how existential that could very quickly become if people miscalculate and things escalate unnecessarily."