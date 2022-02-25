Motorcyclist caught after driving through red light at 90mph in Brighton

Play video

Watch: Footage from Giacomino Morrone's own helmet camera shows him going through a red light at 90mph and swerving between vehicles

A motorcyclist who went through a red light at 90mph in Brighton to avoid being caught by police has been convicted.

Giacomino Morrone rode past officers patrolling Lewes Road in April last year and performed a wheelie.

The officers in unmarked cars then tried to pull him over, but he sped off, leading them on a chase through the city.

Footage from his own helmet camera and from footage recorded from the police patrol car shows Morrone go through a red light at 90mph, swerving between vehicles, reaching 80mph in a 20mph zone at Elm Grove, and reaching speeds in excess of 105mph.

Police were forced to call off the chase as his driving was so reckless, leading him to believe he had evaded capture.

However a check of his motorcycle registration captured on police ANPR cameras revealed his home address, and officers went there to arrest him. Officers found him still in the same clothing and helmet as before.

In custody he gave a blood sample which later tested positive for 3.9 microgrammes (mcg) of cannabis per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg of cannabis per litre of blood.

He told officers that he was a recreational user of the drug, but hadn’t realised it would still be in his system.

Morrone, aged 24, a security guard, of London Road, Burgess Hill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 17 February where he admitted dangerous driving and drug driving.

He was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence and was given an 18-month disqualification from driving.

He must take an extended re-test before he is allowed to ride or drive a motor vehicle on our roads.

The court ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions (RAR). He must also pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.