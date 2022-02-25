A Sussex Police officer who used the force's computer system to find out information about a woman and her family has been issued with a written warning.

The officer, being known as Pc A, was granted anonymity at a two-day misconduct hearing at Lewes.

The panel found he used the police computer systems to view reports relating to the woman, her family and ex-husband for his own personal reasons, which amounted to misconduct.

An allegation was also made that he had formed an inappropriate relationship with the woman and failed to report it to his supervisors, but this allegation was not found proven by the panel.

Deputy Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: "We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

"The actions of the officer fell far short of these, which is reflected in the findings by the panel.

"I am extremely proud of the vast majority of our staff, officers and volunteers working hard within Sussex Police to protect our communities, catch criminals and deliver the outstanding service that the public should rightly expect.

"The unacceptable conduct that has been heard here will not be tolerated but this poor behaviour should not overshadow the hard work of others."