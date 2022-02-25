The Last Word: February 2022

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts February's edition of The Last Word.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused anger and fear for all our NATO allies, and across all political parties in the UK. So what can be done to stop Putin now?

And what are the implications for gas and energy prices across the South?

They're already high - and heading in the wrong direction.

We're marking the lifting of Covid restrictions in England.

How has the Government done over the last two years since the first lockdown. And is it correct that the ending of Covid controls is being rushed?

And as The Queen marks seventy years on the throne, we ask how much should the monarchy continue to change and adapt?

One of our panelists tells us it's time Her Majesty retired and went off "to live in a bungalow in Thanet".

On this month's Last Word: