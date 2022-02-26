Family pay tribute to 'loving father' who died following car crash in Poole

The family of a man who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Poole, Dorset have paid tribute to their 'loving father, husband, son, brother and friend'.

Chris Lynch from Southampton was out walking when he suffered serious injuries following a crash involving two cars near the junction of Station Road and Church Road in Ashley Cross on 13 February.

The 32-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, but died three days later.

Chris' family has issued the following tribute: “Chris’ tragic death has left an irreparable hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He was a devoted, loving and loyal father, husband, son, brother and friend."

Chris Lynch Credit: Family photo

They added: “He had a passion for the outdoors and lived a life full of adventure. Chris never put less than 100% into every aspect of his life, his family, friends, hobbies and career. “He was a hero to his young children Kitty and Arthur and soulmate to his wife Ellie. We miss him terribly."

A 41-year-old Poole man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 79-year-old man from Poole is also assisting with enquiries and attended for a voluntary police interview.