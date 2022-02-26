Police given more stop and search powers following stabbing in Oxford

Police have been given extended stop and search powers following a stabbing in Oxford.

The order temporarily allows officers to stop and search anyone within a particular area if they believe they 'could be involved in violence'.

It is after a man in his 40s was stabbed along Mercury Road on Thursday night (24 February). He was taken to hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was arrested in connection with this incident, and has been bailed while investigations continue.

The southern boundary of the order will be Grenoble Road up to the Oxford Science Park, with the eastern boundary on the B480, the northern boundary in the vicinity of the Sandy Lane Sports Ground and west to Sandy Lane West.

Section 60 order in Oxford. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Superintendent Emma Garside said: “If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

"You will see more police officers in the area whilst the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.”

The order will continue for a further 24 hours until 1pm on Sunday (27 February) where it will be reviewed.