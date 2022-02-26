A public consultation event is being held in March on plans for more than 750 homes to be built at Tipner East in Portsmouth.

The event on 9 March will ask for local views on plans to turn the 'derelict' site into a 'vibrant new waterfront community' by Vivid Homes.

The site could deliver between 750 and 850 new homes if approved.

Mike Shepherd, Group Development and New Business Director at VIVID says: “It’s important local residents play a part in helping us design this exciting next step for Tipner’s future. We’re looking forward to meeting the community at the event and hearing their feedback."

The site has received multiple planning permissions over nearly 75 years.

Vivid bosses say planning permission had already been granted there in 2012 for over 500 homes as part of the city council’s Local Plan.

Plans submitted for Tipner West in Portsmouth. Credit: Portsmouth City Council

In 2021, plans for a development at Tipner West received criticism from the RSPB and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, who said the local bird population would be under threat if a major development went ahead.

Previously, Portsmouth City Council said regeneration is needed to provide more housing and to boost the local economy, with a target of 17,000 houses for the city over the next 15 years.

For Tipner East, the company is also holding an online consultation webinar on 7 March at 6pm for those who cannot attend the in-person public consultation in the Function Suite of the Mountbatten Leisure Centre on 9 March from 2pm.