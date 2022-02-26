Play video

Watch: Supporters say it is important to show that they are united with Ukraine

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered in Reading on Saturday morning (26 February) before heading to London to join protests outside Downing Street.

Flowers and candles had been placed outside the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre this morning, as a crowd gathered there.

Antonio Gresko, Chair of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, told ITV News Meridian: "We're going to the demonstration in Downing Street. I was there last night.

"It's really important to show that we are united with Ukraine, but also to put pressure on our government to continue with the sanctions because I don't think they've gone far enough."

Flowers and messages laid outside the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre

Antonio has relatives in Ukraine, where the situation is increasingly worrying. "There are rockets being flown over their apartments. It's really tense, people are leaving.

"It's a very stressful situation. There are young untrained men and women that have been called up. They're having to fight for Ukraine."

"We are not against the Russian people. We are against the Putin regime."

He says the UK, the West and NATO have not done enough to prevent the invasion and are not doing enough to help Ukraine defend themselves. "I am so angry and so disappointed."

Many protesters have relatives in Ukraine who have been trying to flee the country. Garry Hicks is married to a Ukrainian; his in-laws are stuck in the country. "We are getting worrying calls", he told ITV, "they're just stuck there, there is nothing we can do for them from here."

A young girl in Reading holds a placard in support of Ukraine

Estonians, Poles and other Eastern Europeans also came to the Ukrainian centre in a show of solidarity. Peter Leisupe, of Latvia, said: "I know how Russia works, we have experienced it, so this is why I'm here.

"Ukraine is an independent state, they should be left alone by Russia. The days of imperialism are gone, Russia has to realise that they live in a modern world."

Through the morning, members of local congregations also arrived at the community centre to show support. Mary, from St Joseph's in Tilehurst, said: "We have been praying for peace. It's been devastating to us that [the invasion] has gone forward.

"We hope to do some fundraising and to support the local Ukrainian people, as well as sending money over to refugees."

Janet Thomas and Ellie Emberson explained that having no direct ties to Ukraine, they came to the community centre. "I wanted to send a message that we stand with the people who are suffering", said Ellie. "We all stand united in the fight against the war."