Dame Kelly gets Brighton half marathon underway before running it herself

WATCH Malcolm Shaw's report from Brighton

With two Olympic gold medals to her name, Dame Kelly Holmes could be forgiven for putting her feet up.

But not only did the Kent-born athlete start today's Brighton Half Marathon. She ran in it too.

Dame Kelly got things started before joining in

Ten thousand runners took part, many raising money for charity, in what is the event's 32nd year.

The race is organised by the Sussex Beacon which has been caring for people living with HIV for three decades.

Windy conditions kept runners the competitors cool, but hampered finishing times too.

Ross Skelton from Hastings, claimed his first victory in the men's race.

He crossed the finish line in a time of 01:07:48, followed by Marshall Smith (01:08:18) and Simon Heath (01:08:58).

For the women, Charlotte Ragan also claimed her first Brighton Half Marathon win in a time of 01:19:16.

She was followed by Rachel Gifford in second (01:19:29) and Emma Navesey in third (01:19:47).

Moatez Jomni crosses the finish line

This year also saw the return of the wheelchair half marathon after a two-year gap.British Paralympic athlete Moatez Jomni clinched first place, with a time of 01:02:15.

Wheelchair athletes Eden Rainbow-Cooper and Gary Cooper came joint second, with a time of 01:13:18.