Woollett's cousin, a passenger in his car, filmed the 22-year-old driving recklessly along country lanes just minutes before he crashed into Claudia-Rose Moor's vehicle.

The family of a young woman who was killed by a dangerous driver have warned other motorists of the devastating consequences of excessive speeding and drink or drug-driving.

Claudia-Rose Moor, 23, suffered fatal injuries after a Vauxhall Adam, driven by Myles Woollett, crashed into her car on the A21 at Mountfield in East Sussex.

He was seen driving recklessly at high speeds before attempting to overtake a vehicle in April 2020, and lost control, colliding with Ms Moor's car which was stationary in a lay-by.

She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and sadly died from her injuries two days later at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on April 27.

At Lewes Crown Court on February 21, Woollett admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving to a passenger in his own vehicle, and was jailed for six years.

Claudia-Rose's family said she had a heart 'brimming full of love' Credit: Sussex Police

Following the case, Claudia-Rose’s family said: “Words do not justify the pain we feel, the impact of grief has been catastrophic on us as a family.

"We have been robbed of our gorgeous girl and we are all burdened by the constant numbness of grief. It is impossible that our lives can ever be the same again.”

Claudia-Rose, from St Leonards, was a team leader at the Co-operative and had previously studied art and drama at the William Parker Sixth Form in Hastings.

Her mother Nicola Moor, 47, said: “Claudia’s charismatic personality made her such a great friend to everyone, she was incredibly funny and always brought laughter and noise, she never saw wrong in others and was always the first to offer aid to others less fortunate than herself.

“Claudia was full of compassion and generosity, her heart brimming full of love for her family and her so many friends.

Myles Woollett fled the scene and was arrested the following day in Yalding Credit: Sussex Police

Lewes Crown Court heard that Woollett, of Butchers Lane, Mereworth, near Maidstone, had wanted to meet his cousin on the day and go for a drive.

Less than an hour before the fatal crash, staff at a Waitrose store in Paddock Wood refused him entry because they believed he had consumed alcohol or drugs.

Video footage taken from his cousin’s mobile phone from inside the car showed Woollett’s dangerous driving at excess speed.

Witnesses saw him attempting dangerous manoeuvres as he approached the A21 at Mountfield near Robertsbridge, including near misses with other vehicles.

In the moments before the crash, he reached speeds of up to 98mph and then attempted to overtake a Nissan Almera, but lost control as he tried to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming Honda Jazz.

It caused him to veer across the road, colliding with Claudia-Rose’s Ford Ka which was stationary in a layby.

Woollett then left the scene by climbing over a fence and running across fields, leaving Claudia-Rose and his passenger trapped with serious injuries in their vehicles.

He was arrested the next day at the address of a relative 20 miles away in Yalding, Kent.

Detective Inspector Sue Neilson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The shocking video footage shows Woollett driving erratically on the road, hitting grass verges and narrowly avoiding collisions with other motorists.

The wreckage of Woollett's car shows the impact of the collision

“That should have been warning enough that he was not safe behind the wheel of his vehicle, but tragically he continued on his journey and went on to cause the fatal collision."

Claudia-Rose's family are supporting Sussex Police's message to motorists and said: “This is an unpardonable crime; the outcome of the sentence today will never be enough.

“Claudia had just turned 23. Her young life was stolen from her. She had every right to be safe and every right to live her life, yet her rights were critically destroyed by the dangerous driver of the vehicle that killed her.

“Do you know someone who drives at high speed using roads recklessly? If you do, report them."