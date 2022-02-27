When Matt met Sangeeta: ITV Meridian presenters prepare for first show together

Play video

Watch Matt and Sangeeta on their first 'date' together at Borde Hill in Sussex.

Welcome aboard Matt Teale! And welcome back Sangeeta Bhabra, as the presenters prepare for their first show together on Monday February 28th.

The pair met at beautiful Borde Hill in Sussex last week to get to know each other before the big day.

"It's really exciting isn't it?" says Matt. "There's been quite a build-up but now we get going finally and I can't wait to get started."

Matt and Sangeeta can't wait to get started on Monday

Matt replaces Fred Dinenage, who left ITV Meridian December after being the face of ITV's news coverage in the south and south east for nearly four decades.

The legendary broadcaster announced he was stepping back from his role last October and presented his final, emotional programme just before Christmas.

"They are big shoes to fill," says Matt, "but I had a lovely email from Fred when it was announced that I'd got the job, wishing me all the best of luck, and telling me how great the team were and how much fun we were going to have, which is lovely.

"Yes, big shoes to fill, but we start on Monday."

Matt has presented ITV's regional news service in the Midlands for the past ten years having previously fronted national news on ITV as well as working for Sky News, Forces TV and other broadcasters.

Sangeeta is thrilled to be back in the studio, after taking a break to look after her family.

"As the viewers know," she said, "I'm a carer for my brother and unfortunately my mum was taken ill suddenly, so that meant I was looking after her and him, so I've been really really busy."

One of three elms being planted to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee

Now looking ahead to their new partnership, Sangeeta and Matt planted a tree as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Here's to new beginnings", says Sangeeta, "and I hope you can join us too on Monday at 6 o'clock."