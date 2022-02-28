Police sniffer dog Roxy helps officers make drugs arrest after car is stopped

A police sniffer dog helped officers arrest a suspected drug dealer.Officers from the Maidstone task force stopped a Vauxhall Corsa in Barton Road at 10.10pm on Friday 25 February.They spoke to the driver, an 18-year-old man from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and then called for a drugs dog.PD Roxy went to the location and indicated controlled drugs may have been present in the car or on the suspect.

The driver was taken to a police station to be searched and a quantity of suspected cocaine was located under his clothing.He was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and has since been released from custody pending further enquiries.

Last summer Roxy sniffed out more than £1,500 found rolled up inside a radiator during the search of a property in Station Road, Whitstable.

