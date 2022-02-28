Prayers and poems said for Ukraine at Salisbury Cathedral

Around 700 people have filled Salisbury Cathedral to show their support to the people of Ukraine.

The special service was organised by Olga Kott, who is from Ukraine but has lived near Andover for the last 15 years. Her parents, sister and many friends still live in the war torn country.

Prayers were said, poems read and candles light to remember those caught up in the conflict and as a symbol of hope in the darkness. It was followed by a poignant round of applause.

Play video

A rally was also held through the city with many people dressing in blue and yellow, the colours of the flag of Ukraine.

They waved flags, sang songs and called for an end to the conflict.

Salisbury has itself experienced Russian aggression following the Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March 2018.

The Dean of Salisbury, The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, said “Salisbury Cathedral stands with the people of Ukraine, holding them in our prayers and urging an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from their land”.