A private hire driver who was caught driving dangerously and without the right insurance has lost an appeal to get his licence back.

Joynal Abdin, 41, of Belmont Road, Reading, was stripped of his licence by Reading Borough Council in June 2021 following a statement from a licensing and enforcement Officer who witnessed Mr Abdin driving dangerously and showing a lack of consideration for other drivers.

In their statement, the officer recounts that on 10 April 2021, on The Meadway, Tilehurst, they saw a black Mercedes belonging to Mr Abdin jump a red light, fail to give way at a roundabout, break the 30mph speed limit, and make an illegal right turn.

Mr Abdin was later found not to have the appropriate insurance from 26 February 2021.

Joynal Abdin was seen breaking the speed limit

Both matters were brought before the council in June 2021, which resolved to revoke his licence with immediate effect on public safety grounds, agreeing that the driver’s standards fell well below of that to be considered fit and proper to hold a private hire vehicle driver’s licence in Reading.

At Reading Magistrates Court on 11 February, Mr Abdin’s appeal was dismissed after magistrates found the licensing officer’s evidence to be more credible than Mr Abdin’s evidence.

Mr Abdin was ordered to pay legal costs of £1,700 to the council.

Cllr Tony Page, lead councillor for Strategic Environment, Planning and Transport, said: “This is another excellent result from the council’s licensing team, who work hard to enforce regulations in place to protect the travelling public.

“I sincerely hope the outcome of this case will deter any drivers from contravening the law, as such activity will not be tolerated.”

> Spate of break-ins targeting private hire taxis in Reading

> Mum forced into 4-hour school run after SEN taxi contracts cancelled