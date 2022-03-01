Army shop has been inundated with people buying supplies to send to Ukraine

The owners of a shop selling surplus army stock in Southsea say they've been inundated with people buying supplies to send to Ukraine.

Andy's Maritime Antiques & Surplus has seen high demand for boots, jackets, ration packs, first aid kits, binoculars, sleeping bags and clothing.

Most of the boots in the store have gone and it has almost sold out of thermal hats and gloves.Many customers are concerned for loved ones in the country, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters a sixth day.

Clothes are selling fast at Andy's Maritime Antiques & Surplus

Co-owner Max Anderson said: "A lot of people are coming in for their families who are over there.

"We had ex-military coming in, they wanted to go and help aid. We had van loads coming in, wanting to go to the Ukrainian embassy to drop off bits as well, just any way they can help really.

His co-owner Paul Anderson said a lot of shoppers had been distressed: "We feel quite sorry for what's going on really, it's an awful thing that's happened and if we can help anybody with anything that we've got, then we're more than willing to help."

But it's not just relatives sending to supplies to Ukraine and neighbouring countries that have been in the shop.

One Portsmouth man, who didn't want to be identified and whose has voice has been disguised in this video clip, told ITV Meridian: "I'm seeing everything on the news and it is starting to worry me.

"People in a country that should be civilised and should be a democracy; and Putin is pushing his way through Europe. It is starting to worry me for myself and what could happen to my friends."

He said he is considering taking up arms. "I'm thinking about it quite heavily," he said. "It is making me struggle to sleep, knowing I'm fit and able to help, and if that means fighting, so be it."

And ITV Meridian spoke to another man today who is planning to go to Ukraine with a friend.

He said he was prompted to go after seeing images of terrified children sheltering in underground stations and has made contact with the Ukrainian Embassy offering his support.

He is ready to go and hopes to be out there by the weekend.

