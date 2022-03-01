Fire rips through roof of recently refurbished Hampshire pub

Play video

WATCH: Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Hook, Warsash

Part of a pub in Hampshire has been destroyed after a large fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday. (1 March)

Crews were called to The Hook and Luciano’s Restaurant on Warsash Road just after 4:30am, after the blaze ripped through the roof of the pub, destroying the upstairs.

Firefighters from Fareham, Hightown, St Mary’s and Portchester all attended the scene, wearing breathing apparatus.

Crews used hose reel jets to tackle the fire, as well as the aerial ladder to strip tiles from the roof.

The upstairs of the Hook pub was severely damaged

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but fire officers say it's believed to have started in a utility room.

The owner of the pub was alerted at around 5am on Tuesday (1 March) by one of the pub's managers.

Both managers managed to escape unhurt.

WATCH: Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Tuesday morning

Co-owner, Mo Toal said, "We didn't realise the extent of it until we got here.

"The main thing is, that both managers are safe and are very lucky.

"It's devastating damage upstairs. The pub has been impacted by a lot of water damage, but we hope to open again as quickly as possible.

"We're a new business, and it's horrendous.

Mo Toal, Co-owner says they're still unsure how much it will cost to repair

The blaze which is thought to have started in a utility room, has been described as another blow by the owners.

In January, they told ITV Meridian, they fear they may never recover from the effects of the pandemic.

They decided to temporarily close their doors for several days after some employees tested positive for Covid on the same day.

Speaking in January, Mo Toal, said "We had to take the decision to create our own little circuit breaker, in order to allow our teams to recover, and our guests to keep them safe.

The pub was able to open again the following week but, now Mr Toal says he doesn't know how much the fire will cost them: "First of all we need to make the building safe.

"The fire went through the roof to the loft spaces.

"The managers were saved being alerted by smoke detectors, and it just reinforces the message to everyone, to please check that theirs are working.

"It really has saved their lives."