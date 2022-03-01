Play video

ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken speaks to Svitlana Smelianska in Canterbury

A Ukrainian woman, living in Kent, has spoken of her fears for her family back home.

Svitlana Smelianska's 91-year-old grandmother is unable to walk and has to shield from bombs by sleeping in the corridor of her tower block.

She survived famine in the 1930s and the second world war, but now is unable to reach a shelter because of a broken hip.

Other members of the family have to carry her when she needs to be moved, but the shelter is too far away.

Svitlana Smelianska describes how her family are struggling to reach safety

Svitlana has been living in Kent for nearly five years - here to work and study - but now finds herself having to watch from afar, as Russia invades Ukraine.

She says her family are struggling to deal with the fear of imminent attack by the Russian forces.

"It's really scary. It's upset their mental health especially.

"My sister is struggling with panic attacks - she's vomiting and shaking and finding it really hard to make a decision."

But the family say they are all cheered by the supportive messages and help from well-wishers across the south east.

"You can't imagine how important it is for them to understand they are not alone, that most of the world stands beside them", Svitlana said.