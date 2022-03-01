Mini plant to close for five days due to supply issues caused by war in Ukraine

The Mini Plant in Oxford will close for the whole of next week due to supply issues caused by the war in Ukraine.

Workers learned of the shutdown yesterday.

BMW Group said in a statement: "As a result of the ongoing parts supply situation, now including the conflict in Ukraine, further short-term adjustments to the Plant Oxford production schedule are required.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers."

Production line for the MIni at the plant in Cowley

Plant Oxford is standing down five days of production, from Monday 7 March to Friday 11 March, for all shifts.

The stand down follows problems last week, when no Minis rolled off the production line at Cowley due to a global semiconductor shortage.

Unite regional officer Scott Kemp said: “Unite understands that workers at the BMW plant in Oxford will be stood down next week due to a components shortage as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Unite recognises that this shutdown is causing a great deal of anxiety for workers employed at BMW and for those employed in the company’s supply chain.

“Unite is holding urgent meetings with management at BMW and with companies in the supply chain, to ensure that the workers who are affected by this shutdown are protected.”

WATCH: The first electric Mini was unveiled at the plant in 2019