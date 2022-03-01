Oxfordshire woman's daughter takes up arms to join fight against Russian forces

A Ukrainan woman, living in Didcot, says she is very proud of her daughter and country's efforts to defend themselves, as they remain under attack from Russian forces.

Alexandra Sevko's daughter Maria, 30, has joined Ukraine's Territorial Defence Force to help fend off the invasion.

Maria lives in Kyiv, the country's capital city, with her boyfriend and grandmother.

But it is not safe enough for them to leave so Maria has taken up arms to help defend the city.

Maria, left, with her grandmother in Ukraine

Alexandra Sevko, who is the headteacher at Reading Ukrainian School, told ITV Meridian that her daughter is guarding a bomb shelter.

She said: "It's absolutely terrifying and awful. I would much prefer my daughter to be somewhere else but she's stuck and it's the only thing she can do."

Ms Sevko is fundraising for items that are needed on the front line, such as first aid kits and walkie talkies.

She said: "I cannot buy them weapons but I can buy them what they need. At the moment we are trying to work out how to get it out of the UK and into Ukraine."

Alexandra Sevko says the only thing her daughter can do is fight:

A huge military convoy, stretching for 40 miles, has been pictured heading towards Kyiv, as the Russian invasion enters its sixth day and fighting continues.

Russian forces are currently around 17 miles outside of the capital which they have their sights set on capturing.

The West fears President Vladimir Putin plans to overthrow the Ukrainian leaders and install a puppet government in the country, with President Zelenskyy last week saying he is Russia's "number one target".

At least 352 Ukrainian people, including 16 children, have been killed as of Monday, according to Ukraine's UN representative. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 4,500 Russian soldiers had been killed in the fighting. This claim has not been verified.

