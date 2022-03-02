Investigations are underway into the theft of 12 Border Collie puppies from a farm in Hampshire.

Employees at Parsonage Farm, who had returned from lambing on Tuesday morning (1 March), reported that the puppies and a breeding dog had been stolen.

It is alleged that seven people were seen walking around the yard at around 1.40am, having broken into numerous farm buildings in an attempt to locate farm machinery.

Officers say it's likely that the puppies will be sold online and are asking residents to be aware in case they see them being advertised at cut-down price.

Police say the events "will have a significant impact on the local rural community" and are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or perhaps caught any people or vehicles in the area on CCTV to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 44220083039 or fill out a form.