Baby accidentally locked in car rescued by firefighters in Oxfordshire

A baby who was accidentally locked inside a car in Oxfordshire has been rescued by firefighters.

A crew from Rewley Road Fire Station were called to the Worcester Street car park at 5:15pm on Tuesday. (1 March)

Fire officers used specialist equipment to break into the parked car, taking just a few minutes to rescue the baby boy locked inside.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to break into the car in under five minutes Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

His parents who are believed to have accidentally locked their keys inside car, were said to be delighted at how speedy the rescue operation was.

Firefighter Tyler Curtis said the little boy took it all his stride.

"We used our specialist kit, and reminded people that locking your keys in the car whilst putting your shopping in the boot is easily done, so always think where your keys are!"