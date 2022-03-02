Play video

Watch the moment a driver mounts the pavement and drives at a group of pedestrians in Brighton

The petrifying moment a driver mounted the pavement and drove at a group of pedestrians on Brighton seafront has been released by police.

Members of the public can be seen running for safety as the car is driven erratically before heading straight for a group of people walking along the pavement.

The driver, Alpacino Veii, 25, of Westway in Caterham, Surrey, ploughed into furniture, before hitting one man, and narrowly avoided other members of the public during the incident in November 2019.

He has been jailed for three years and disqualified from driving for a year.

Veii was one of four men reported to have been involved in a fight in a restaurant in King's Road, at around 5.15am on November 10, 2019. The fight carried on along the seafront before Veii left towards the Lanes car park.

Just a short time later he drove a Honda Civic down Black Lion Street and mounted the pavement in King's Road, hitting one pedestrian and just missing several others. He carried on his journey, driving into decking, before crashing into the central reservation, coming to a stop.

While Veii tried to push the car , he was arrested by police who found he was in possession of cannabis and only had a provisional licence. Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: "This was a shocking escalation of an argument between a group of people that could easily have had tragic consequences for those involved and innocent members of the public. "It is satisfying to see Alpacino Veii brought to justice for his reckless, dangerous attack.

"I would like to thank the victims and everybody involved in the investigation for their help in securing this sentence."