An investigation has been launched into the death of a train driver near Worthing.

The man was hit by a train on February 1 this year, after driving his train from Brighton to West Worthing and stopping in a siding.

At around 8.33pm on the night in question, a train travelling at around 33mph passed the siding and struck the driver, who had left the stationary train and was at track level.

He died from his injuries.

The stationary train had been timetabled to wait in the siding, around 300 metres to the west of West Worthing station, for a short time before returning to West Worthing station and forming the next passenger service to Brighton.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has now launched an investigation into the man's death.

It said: "Train drivers should not normally need to leave their trains as part of their duties while waiting in this siding.

"Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident. It will also consider:

the actions of those involved, including how the train driver involved came to be in a position where he could be struck by the passing train

the methods of working used by staff working on and around the siding

the layout and condition of the siding involved

any underlying factors."

The RAIB will publish its findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of the investigation.