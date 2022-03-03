£150,000 boost to support patients having chemotherapy at Poole Hospital

Poole Hospital's pharmacy unit has received £150,000 to help patients with cancer.

The investment will be used for new state-of-the-art chemotherapy preparation cabinets, which are used to prepare drug treatments in ultra clean conditions, for patients with challenged immune systems.

The technology will help to reduce the risk of errors, as the amount of chemotherapy needed is inputed by a computer. An alert system will then sound if the preparation is incorrect, helping the teams to be more accurate and efficient.

Lyn Jackson, lead pharmacist for cancer services, said: "These are extremely exciting times for us within the unit at Poole with an investment of just over £150,000 to improve our working."

"The cabinets will allow our fantastic pharmacy team to be even more efficient, helping them to support the increasing number of patients needing these treatments. That in turn means less waiting time for our patients which is really important at what can be a very anxious time."