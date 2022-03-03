Man stabbed in the back during violent Farnborough robbery

A man has been stabbed in the back during a violent robbery in Farnborough, Hampshire.

The victim, 33, was targeted at Queen Elizabeth Park, near the Cabrol Road car park entrance between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday 27 February.

The man was approached by three men who demanded money, before he was stabbed during an assault.

The offenders also stole a mobile phone during the attack.

Police say the man left the car park and managed to drive home, but then took himself to hospital for treatment.

His injury has been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Hampshire Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and are keen to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and remembers seeing anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220081312.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.