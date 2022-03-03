A portrait at Hever Castle in Kent, thought to be of Henry VIII's wife Katherine Parr, has actually been revealed to be Catherine of Aragon in a shocking new discovery.

The two wives were so similar in looks, the true identity of the woman in the portrait has only just come to light, shocking those who work at the site.

Professor Owen Emmerson described the discovery as 'exciting' as it has been at the castle for 500 years.

Dr Emmerson said: "We've had this portrait for some years now, so it is really rather exciting to be able to present it to the public with its true identity."

The portrait hangs alongside one of Henry VIII Credit: ITV Meridian

There have been inklings in the past that the painting could have been someone other than Katherine Parr, as the maths surrounding the portrait 'didn't add up'.

A few years ago, new research by the National Portrait Gallery, on another version of the same portrait cast even more doubt.

Dr Emmerson added: "I did have an inkling some time ago, some of the maths just didn't quite add up.

"The new research that was created a few years ago by the National Portrait Gallery, on another version of the same portrait, was very illuminating indeed."

Play video

Professor Owen Emmerson explains the importance of the discovery.

Both wives were similar due to the 'ideal look' during the Tudor era, with blue eyes and fair hair being the norm.

The look was quite distinct from Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII's second wife, who had dark eyes and brunette hair.

Anne Boleyn grew up at Hever Castle, where Henry courted her into becoming his second wife.

So much history surrounding King Henry happened at the castle, which he also later owned after Anne's 'downfall'.

Play video

Catherine, described as a 'magnificent woman' with a huge amount of character, was treated poorly by Henry VIII.

His treatment to Catherine was not singular, as history tells us he treated all of his 6 wives 'appalling'.

Catherine ended her days alone, outcast from society, but this discovery will allow her memory to live on in the public eye for years to come in a place Henry once called home.