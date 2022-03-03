Police 'worried' about level crossing incidents after series of near misses

British Transport Police are warning people to obey the rules at level crossings after people were spotted driving across them when they shouldn't - and even jumping over the barriers.

Despite imminent danger, the crossing at Kintbury, Berkshire, has recently seen drivers and pedestrians ignoring warning signals, crossing while the barriers are lowering, and even climbing over the barriers once they are down.

This week saw three incidents in just two days – 28 February and 1 March – where drivers attempted to rush over the crossing before an oncoming train.

Officers are patrolling the location and cameras have been installed to capture misuse and pursue prosecution against any offenders.

Great Western Railway trains run through Kintbury

BTP Embedded Inspector Darren Burridge said: “Level crossings should be treated with respect. Safety procedures are there for a reason – by trying to beat the system you are not only risking your life, but potentially the lives of passengers and the driver of the oncoming train.

“Fortunately, the recent incidents have been near-misses. However, had the train arrived just seconds sooner it could have been a very different story.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross - it really isn't worth risking your life in order to save a few minutes.”

Steve Melanophy, project lead for route crime at Network Rail said: “We are incredibly worried about the spike in the number of level crossing misuse incidents in Kintbury recently.

“Trains can’t stop quickly, even when the emergency brake is applied, so deliberate misuse could easily result in life-changing injuries or worse, loss of life.

“Together with BTP we are urging people not to trespass and to use level crossings responsibly – it is not worth risking your life.

"The warning signals, barriers and lights are there for your safety.

“We will continue to work with BTP to warn people of the dangers of level crossing misuse, educate them about the consequences and hopefully keep everyone safe.”