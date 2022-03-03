Two teenagers have been killed and two others are in hospital following a crash in Chichester, Sussex.

The single car collision happened on Kennel Hill shortly after 1am on Thursday (3 March).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but a man, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were confirmed dead.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle, both 17-year-old girls, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Kennel Hill remains closed while police investigate how the crash happened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Widecombe.