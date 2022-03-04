Play video

Dan Baker describes hearing the sirens sound in Kyiv (courtesy of danbakerukraine)

A teacher from Brighton living in Ukraine says he is determined to stay, despite the Russian invasion.

Dan Baker, 41, married his Ukranian wife, Victoria, in 2016 and set up home in Kyiv. The couple are now sheltering in a basement with Victoria's daughter, Veronica, and their cat Pumpkin, as the capital is taken over by Russian forces.

Dan has been posting video diaries online giving an extraordinary insight into their daily lives.

He told ITV Meridian he decided to stay as he has made a home in Ukraine with his family renovating their home and expanding their friendships.

Dan said he doesn't want to be 'kicked out' of his home.

Dan videos their five hour journey to get water and fuel

He said: "I've heard that the Russians are not making good progress and are running very low on supplies.

"The lie that the young people were sold by Putin is not what they signed up for and I've heard some of them are leaving.

"There wasn't actually the option for me to sign up and fight, as there were too many people. They were overflowing with citizens.

Dan and his wife Victoria empty the freezer in an attempt to top up supplies

"There's maybe one explosion in the evening, but in the daytime Kyiv is calm.

"We found out there was some petrol on the other side of the river, so we took a journey to try and get some, and we managed to.

"The bridges which aren't blocked are barricaded severely - you can only get a small car around it.

"It took us about five hours to do a 15km journey, but we feel safe."

Dan Baker says he's in a calm state, as he has no other option

Dan said he believes the next few days are vital, and says if the worst case scenario happens, they will have to live with it.

He added, "I have 100% faith in the Ukrainian army, they're so strong, they're relentless.

"If you're a Russian soldier, and you come to Ukraine, and you lose the war, you just go home.

"If you're a Ukrainian solider, and you lose the war, you lose your entire country."