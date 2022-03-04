A lorry driver who crashed and overturned his lorry, spilling thousands of parcels onto the A27, has been jailed.

A section of the road between Emsworth and Chichester was closed for around 12 hours in both directions after the incident on 9 October, 2020.

The driver, Stanislaw Polak, 63, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire was travelling eastbound along the A27 at around 5.30am when the lorry overturned, blocking the busy road in both directions.

Polak suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.

The lorry overturned across both carriageways of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester Credit: Sussex Police

Members of the public stopped to help, shining torches to try and stop on-coming traffic but the driver of a gold Renault Scenic was unable to avoid hitting the lorry.

The female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but her car was written off.

After he was discharged from hospital, Polak attended a voluntary police interview, and served with a postal requisition to face a charge of dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty in court.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 3 March, he was sentenced to a total of four months’ imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 19 months. He must also take an extended re-test should he wish to drive again.

The court heard how when asked by a paramedic what happened, Polak said words to the effect of “asleep just for a second”.

The driver of a gold Renault Scenic was unable to avoid hitting the lorry on the A27 Credit: Sussex Police

Investigating officer, PC Steve Lambeth, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

"He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him.

“I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel. Take a break if you feel tired.

"If you are a professional driver, do not exceed the number of legal driver hours, and make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on your journey.”