Mother of two killed in Oxford crash was 'light of the family'

The family of a cyclist who died in a crash in Oxford have said she was the "light of the family."

Dr Ling Felce was involved in a collision with a lorry at The Plain roundabout on Tuesday 1 March.

Ling was born in Malaysia in 1986 before moving to London in 1991 with her parents and older sister.

She moved to Oxford from Putney, London in 2005 to study Biochemistry, then stayed to do a PhD in the department of Clinical Pharmacology.

She worked for Oxford University as a research scientist and was involved in researching the details of the immune response against Covid-19 and against cancer.

Her family say she was a highly promising young scientist who was taking a leading role in the establishment of a new institute based within the university.

Flowers are left at the scene of the crash at The Plain, Oxford

Her colleagues say Ling was selfless and caring and are considering how best to remember her as part of the new institute.

Ling leaves behind her two children, aged three and five, and her husband of eight years, James.

Her husband says they are coming to terms with her death, and the fact that her children will grow up without their beloved mother.

Ling’s husband James said: “Ling was the light of our family and we are devastated to lose her so young when she had so many dreams for herself and her children that she was beginning to realise.

“I am lost without her warm presence, but she will live on through the love that she has given to us and to so many others.

“Her whole family loved and loves her desperately, and we will always keep her in our hearts.”