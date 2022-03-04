A project which aims to protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding in Hampshire has been awarded £38 million.

The funding will allow the Southsea Coastal scheme to continue plans for delivering vital coastal defence works, protecting more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

The new funding from the Environment Agency comes on top of more than £100m granted before construction of the Scheme got underway in 2020.

Cllr Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and City Development said: "This is fantastic news for Portsmouth as it will allow us to defend our residents from flooding and ensure economic growth that will benefit the city for the next generation and beyond.

An aerial view of Southsea Castle near the coast Credit: Southsea Coastal Scheme

He added, "In addition, it will enhance our seafront by enabling it to become a 'must visit' destination.

"What is more, this additional money shields Portsmouth City Council from greater liabilities in relation to increasing construction costs during these uncertain times."

Nick Gray, Flood and Costal Risk Manager, Solent and South Downs, Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency's additional funding will help deliver flood protection to thousands of homes and businesses in Portsmouth. Our partnership with Portsmouth City Council has shown what can be achieved when working together."

How the Split level promenade will look Credit: Southsea Coastal scheme

Southsea Coastal Scheme Project Director Guy Mason said: "This extra funding is the result of extremely hard work undertaken by both organisations and highlights the importance of flood defence in future proofing major cities from the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis. "We will continue to work together to ensure the successful delivery of this major scheme which is the UK's largest local-authority led coastal defences' project."