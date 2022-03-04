Students formed a human chain to help sort out hundreds of bags of items bound for Poland.

Youngsters at The Portsmouth Grammar School in Portsmouth passed bags into a waiting van, which will deliver them to refugees who have made their way out of Ukraine.

The school put out a call on Tuesday for people to drop off essential items by today - and was shocked by how much arrived.

Deputy head Luke Rees said: "We did not expect such an incredible turn out in donations. Thank you so much to our pupils and their families for being so amazing and bringing hundreds and hundreds of bags worth of supplies into the school this morning and throughout the week.

Students formed a line to distribute bags of supplies Credit: The Portsmouth Grammar School

"This will all go straight to The Parenting Network team who are heading out to Poland to help with the humanitarian effort.

"It is truly special to see communities coming together like this. It is a worrying, confusing time for young people currently, and we are proud of our community for rallying and supporting this humanitarian relief effort."

The Parenting Network, which is based in Portsmouth, collected more than 500 boxes of essential aid for Ukraine in a single day and has also raised more than £8,500 to pay for transportation costs and to purchase supplies for families fleeing the conflict.

A team of volunteers, including the group's founder Matt Foster, is planning to set off on Friday to drive the items to the Polish-Ukrainian border, working with a Polish aid agency and the NGO Bridge to Unity.

The packages include blankets, nappies, baby wipes, toiletries, baby comforters, sanitary items and other essentials.

Bridge to Unity have been collecting medical supplies Credit: ITV News

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, said: "Portsmouth has been deeply moved by the suffering caused by the unprovoked and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine and its citizens, and I have received so many inquiries from constituents wanting to know how they can show their solidarity and support.

"The generosity of our city always shines through in times of crises.

"That's why I am so pleased that our city's own Parenting Network are bringing people together to help deliver essential supplies to the people of Ukraine.

"My huge thanks to Matt and his team for helping our city support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need."

Bridge to Unity in Hampshire has put a particular focus on medical equipment like crutches, bandages and trauma kits.

Today in Lee-on-the-Solent they packed supplies into a van before some of them set off to the border.

