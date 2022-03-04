Police have issued a warning that animal drugs which were stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire, could be life-threatening, if used by humans.

The medication was taken from the clinic on Winchester Road, Fair Oak, between 7pm on Tuesday 2 March and 8am on Wednesday 3 March.

One of the drugs contains Isoflurane, which, if inhaled, consumed orally or injected - could cause a severe reaction which could prove life threatening.

Police say it comes in a bottle branded 'Iso-Flo'.

Thieves broke into the practice through a side door, cutting the rear of the door away.

Security lights were also damaged in the process.

Other medication, including methadone and diazepam, and a safe containing approximately £3,000 was also stolen during the burglary.

Hampshire Police are warning people that taking medications which are not prescribed for them and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on their health and they should seek medical help immediately.

If anyone is offered these drugs or has any information about their whereabouts, please call 101 and quoting 44220086019.