A Petersfield man has been jailed for raping a woman he met in a pub.

Petru-Gabriel Dumea, of Chapel Street, was yesterday (4 March) sentenced to eight years in jail after pleading guilty to rape at an earlier hearing.

Winchester Crown Court heard that a woman was out socialising at the Black Sheep pub in Petersfield last August when Dumea, 27, started talking to her in the smoking area.

At around 11pm, the woman left to go and find her husband. Dumea followed her and told her that her husband was in the kebab shop and offered to walk her there.

When they reached the kebab shop, instead of going inside, Dumea forced the woman into his home address that was nearby.

When inside, Dumea started to try to kiss her whilst telling her to go upstairs.

The woman refused and tried to push him away but Dumea forced her backwards onto the stairs and raped her.

A short time later, another man entered the property and confronted Dumea, enabling the woman to escape.

The following morning, the woman reported the incident to the police and later that day Dumea was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of rape.

Dumea was sentenced to eight years in jail with a five year extended licence period. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The victim, now 31, told the court how the crime had impacted her and what she had to say to the man who had done this to her: “This crime has had an enormous detrimental effect on all parts of my life. On a personal level it has completely knocked my self-confidence. I doubt everything and everyone.

Winchester Crown Court Credit: PA

“I feel angry about what happened. As far as I’m concerned this has ruined my life.”

Detective Constable Jack Droy from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said: “This was a premeditated attack on a woman who Dumea had befriended in order to gain her trust and carry out his callous attack.

“This was understandably an extremely traumatic ordeal for the woman and I cannot commend her enough for her bravery and courage in coming forward and telling us what happened, and for her strength throughout the criminal justice process.

“We know it’s incredibly difficult for people to report incidents of this nature but with this woman’s help we were able to secure a guilty plea and bring this man to justice.

“Our Operation Amberstone team is made up of specially trained officers who are dedicated to providing survivors of rape and sexual offences with the best help and support throughout the investigation and court process.

“Rape investigations are some of the most complex cases we work on, and we continue to work hard in partnership with CPS Wessex to identify offenders and get justice for survivors.

“I hope today’s sentence goes someway to giving the woman closure and reassures her, and our communities, that justice has been served.”

If you’ve been a victim, please report rape or sexual assault as soon as possible.