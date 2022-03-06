Crews worked to rescue a young dolphin after it became stuck in shallow water in Kent today.

The male mammal became stranded in shallow water off Flood Lane, in Faversham.

Crews from the animal rescue unit and the water safety unit attended, as well as one fire engine and British Diver Marine Life Rescue.

It was a happy ending for the dolphin who was released back into coastal water

Wearing drysuits, the team worked together to move the dolphin onto the animal rescue unit vehicle by using mud paths.

With the animal safely on-board, the crew headed to Harty Ferry coastal point, assisted by Kent Police.

The dolphin was then released back into the wild, in nearby coastal waters.