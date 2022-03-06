Grieving families mark 35 years since the Herald of Free Enterprise disaster

Families of those who died in the Herald of Free Enterprise disaster 35 years ago gathered in Dover at a special service today.

193 people were killed when the car ferry capsized on the 6th March 1987.

It had just left the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, bound for Dover.

It was the worst peacetime maritime disaster involving a British ship since 1919.

Melanie Warman from Sailors Society says the ship sinking has been marked every year since the disaster and it's been extremely important for those left behind

Many of those on board had taken advantage of a newspaper promotion offering cheap trips to the continent. All but seven of those who died when the ferry capsized in just 90 seconds were British.

"I still feel the loss of my aunt and uncle as powerfully as I did in 1987," said Kim Spooner, who was eight at the time and will be reading at the service this year.

"It's hard to believe it is 35 years since that terrible night when so many lives were lost and changed forever.

"I am so grateful to Sailors' Society and St Mary's Church in Dover for continuing to mark the anniversary of this tragedy and for honouring the memory of our loved ones. I do not want the circumstances of this tragedy to ever be forgotten."

193 passengers and crew lost their lives in the disaster

Sailors' Society's CEO Sara Baade said: "We are only too aware how important this time can be for the families, but we are equally aware that for some the journey to Dover may no longer be possible, so we will be broadcasting the service live for anyone who cannot attend in person.

"For 35 years this tragedy has remained in the hearts of everyone affected, including our chaplains who comforted and supported the families and survivors.

"This memorial service gives us the chance to join with families in remembrance not only of the loved ones lost, but the many heroic acts of crew and passengers that night."